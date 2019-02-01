Niger Republic Govs Arrive Nigeria to Campaign for APC, Buhari

Hamid Adedeji

Two governors from neighbouring Niger Republic Thursday arrived Kano State to campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Issa Moussa of Zinder Region and Zakiri Umar of Maradi arrived Kano to campaign for Buhari’s reelection.

They dressed in ‘babanriga,’ a traditional attire, designed with APC campaign ornaments.

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, a spokesperson for Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano, shared pictures his principal took with the two foreign governors as they prepared to receive Buhari in Kano earlier Thursday.

Buhari had since concluded the Kano campaign for himself and other APC candidates in the general election next month.

No sooner had Tanko-Yakasai shared the pictures on Twitter than a flurry of critical comments began to trickle in, with many reactions pointing to people’s befuddlement.

The development comes barely days after both the presidency and the APC issued separate statements attacking Western diplomatic missions for expressing outrage over Buhari’s suspension of Onnoghen, an action widely deemed unconstitutional.

Buhari himself did not say he followed the guidelines enumerated in the Constitution for the removal of a chief justice but said he acted on an order of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, an auxiliary judicial panel under the presidency.