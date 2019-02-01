Kwesé to Broadcast the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

With all set for the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, multi-platform broadcast network, Kwesé has announced that it will provide live coverage of the event on Saturday 2 February from 6 – 10am.

The marathon will be broadcast across sub-Saharan Africa on Africa’s largest free-to-air (FTA) channel Kwesé Free Sports – available on Kwesé TV channel 285 in 13 countries, and on FTA set-top-boxes in 29 markets or on-the-go on the Kwesé iflix mobile app available on Android and IOS devices.

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is an IAAF Bronze Label race and this year Kwesé Free Sports has lined-up a mix of international analysts and local presenters to provide play-by-play commentary and analysis of the marathon.

Sportscaster Tega Onajaife will report live for Kwesé Free Sports from the National Stadium in Surulere, the 42km race start line, while Jimmie Akinsola aka “Jimme The Entertainer” will be at the 10km start line at the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge.

Lewis Johnson returns to Nigeria for the fourth Access Bank Lagos City Marathon after providing analysis at the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship, Asaba 2018.

Johnson serves as a reporter for NBC and NBCSN’s coverage of track and field. He returned for his 10th Olympic assignment with NBC Sports during the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, where he served as a bobsled, luge and skeleton reporter. The former track star, who broke into broadcasting as a runner for ABC Sports and ESPN, is joined by track and field analyst Tim Hutchings.

Hutchings calls most of the World Marathon Majors (WMM), these include the Boston, Chicago and New York Marathons. He has worked for both NBC and ESPN and served as a track and field analyst for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games as well as marathon analyst during NBC Sports Group’s presentation of the 2012 London Olympic Games.

Johnson and Hutchings will analyse the races from the finish studios at the Eko Atlantic City.

With this line-up of analysts, Kwesé viewers across Africa are assured world class coverage of the fourth Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Kwesé TV subscribers with disconnected accounts who would like to experience the events will need to pay the annual access fee of N1,900. Kwesé TV decoders continue to retail for N10,960 at Kwesé dealer outlets across the country.