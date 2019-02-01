Kaduna Electric, Labour Sign Conditions of Service, Procedural Agreements

Kaduna Electric has reiterated its commitment not to leave any stone unturned in building a highly motivated and result driven workforce through provision of comprehensive welfare package and other necessary incentives to attract the best talents in the industry.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Garba Haruna, stated this in Kaduna yesterday evening during the formal signing ceremony of its Conditions of Service and Procedural Agreement with the two trade unions operating in the company.

Garba who described himself as a member of the labour unions, called on especially the leadership of the labour movements, Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the Nigerian Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), as well as the generality of the workers to focus their attention and energy in addressing the wide revenue deficit currently existing in the company.

He disclosed that the investors have the interest of the workers at heart and demanded more commitment and dedication from the workers to enable the company meet its obligations to the electricity market and improve on the current staff welfare package.

“We wish we could offer more than what is contained in these two documents, but I assure you that once we are able to attain 100 per cent efficiency in billing and collections, we shall not hesitate to reward the workers accordingly,” he stated.

The leadership of the labour unions, Nasiru Dembo of SSAEAC and Joe Ajero of NUEE commended the Management for staying the course and patiently ensuring the success of the exercise.

Dembo who described the exercise as “painstaking that lasted for about two and half years and appealed to the management of Kaduna Electric to respect the spirit and the letters of the documents and pledged the unflinching loyalty of the workers to the company.

The highpoint of the event was the signing of both the Conditions of Service and Procedural Agreements by the MD/CEO of Kaduna Electric representing the management and Joe Ajero representing NUEE and Nasir Dembo representing SSAEAC.