Group Commends Buhari for Asking Imo Electorate to Vote Across Party Lines

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for advising the Imo State electorate to vote across party lines in the general election.

The commendation was made in a statement issued Thursday by the Chairman of the New Imo Movement (NIM) and former Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Anselm Odom.

Odom who is also a Chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), said that President Buhari made it clear that the candidates of other political parties could be voted for by APC supporters in Imo State irrespective of their political affiliation during his rally in Owerri recently.

Odom said APGA had shown a lot of support to the President and deserved to be supported in Imo State, saying that the APGA governorship candidate for Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, was at the Imo Airport in Owerri with his supporters to receive Buhari on his arrival in Owerri.

He also pointed out that the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, also received the President when he came to Owerri, adding that “these were clear demonstrations of the partnership between APGA and the President.”

He enjoined Imo people to consider the President’s advice and vote for Senator Araraume, who he said, was an experienced politician from the private sector who would develop every sector of the Imo economy.

Odom added that the APC as presently constituted in Imo would not be able to win elections because of the festering conflict between Governor Rochas Okorocha and other leaders of the party in the state.

The former CBN’s director further explained that the Imo state governor was directing APC supporters to shun their governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma and vote for his son in-law, Uche Nwosu.

“This confusion in Imo APC makes victory impossible for the party; President Buhari was mindful of this situation and that is why he directed Imo state electorate to also vote for the candidates of other political parties.