Foundation Stages Victory Walk For Sanwo-Olu

Ayodeji Ake

As part of its support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Okepopo Foundation, staged a victory walk by taking violence free election gospel to communities.

The walk that lasted for about about seven hours, through Jakande palace to Tinubu to Tom Jones, to Idunganran, to Adeniji Adele, to Sanwoolu Family House at Omididun, to Ajanaku Family house, finally paid homage to the Oba of Lagos, HRH, Rilwan Akiolu, in his palace.

Speaking on the victory walk, Mr. Adebayo Sanwo-Olu, who is the elder brother of the APC candidate, noted that the walk was staged to prove Okepopo community’s support for his brother.

“You know Sanwo-Olu was born in Lagos Island and the people around Okepopo area and our family house is at 65, Omididu Lagos island, so the people in this area decided to rally for him and they name it Okepopo foundation and that’s the reason why I’m here with them to do a rally for my younger brother as incoming governor of Lagos state,” he said

Urging Lagosians to pray for his brother he said: “He needs prayer because when you get to the post of a governor, its another level entirely. I know Jide is always performing in every department or ministry he has been in Lagos State, so I have no doubt that he is going to perform.”

The Secretary General of Okepopo Foundation, Mr. Oyeshina Ajanaku noted that the foundation is not a political foundation.

He further explained that the purpose of the victory walk is to show backbone support for Babjide Sanwo-Olu in regard of the forthcoming election.

“Okepopo Foundation is not a political organisation but the fact that Sanwoolu is from our community and we have been so blessed we are producing governor for the second time and while other communities have not even got the opportunity. That is the reason for this victory walk for a violence free election.”

Further speaking, Ajanaku said their expectations after Sanwo-Olu assumes office is to turn around the state commercially and industrially.

“We want him to turn Lagos to a better commercial hub if not the best in Africa. At least, if the people are commercially and economically okay there will be peace and free running of businesses” he said.