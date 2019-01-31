US Begins Assessment of Security Status of MMIA

Chinedu Eze

A three-man United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) team has started a routine assessment of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos State.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said the team’s visit was to observe the implementation of Aviation Security (AVSEC) measures and to also conduct inspection on recommended TSA security procedures for its air carriers (Delta Airlines).

The Director General of NCAA, Captain Muhtar Usman, explained that once or twice every year, TSA carries out assessment of airports in countries with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Category One Safety status where indigenous American airlines operate.

NCAA in a statement signed by its spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, said the assessment is billed for January 28-Febraury 1, 2019.

Members of the TSA team include Laura Loya (team leader), Edward Cloniger and Mitch Mankowski.

NCAA said as a matter of policy, the Transportation Security Administration of United States of America on an annual basis visits countries where American airlines operate.

While welcoming the team at the Aviation House, Usman promised NCAA’s cooperation and support towards accomplishing their assignment.

He expressed the agency’s readiness to close in real time any open items that may be noticed.

“Safety and security is the most crucial element of civil aviation, NCAA will continue to collaborate with stakeholders in ensuring safe and secure flight operations,” he said.