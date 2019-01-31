OPPO to Invest $1.43bn in Smart Mobile Technology

OPPO, a global smartphone brand has announced its plan to spend about $1.43 billion on research and development(R&D)in 2019, so as to improve the company’s technological capabilities.

The Founder and CEO of OPPO, Tony Chen, emphasised the company’s commitment to leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) to develop a wide range of smart devices including smart watches and smart home technologies to explore and meet the increasingly rigid demands of consumers in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT).

OPPO recently completed the world’s first 5G multiparty Video call on a smartphone, as it strives to become the first manufacturer to launch 5G smartphones in the world.

5G is a trend OPPO is already embracing and as a technology company, OPPO plans to fully integrate 5G with applications and user insights, and continuously innovate to provide users with revolutionary, necessary, convenient and seamless experiences. OPPO had established a 5G team as far back as 2015 and have continued working backstage till a major breakthrough was achieved in October 2018.

To further improve its reputation for creating more personalised experiences through technology, OPPO has applied AI technologies across a wide range of applications including photography, facial recognition and fingerprint identification while introducing many innovative features including an AI-powered beauty camera, 3D portrait lighting and intelligent recognition scenarios.

OPPO envisions a future where smartphones will become intelligent personal assistants.

OPPO said in a statement that it would actively embrace AI while dedicating focus and resources to cutting-edge AI technologies and applications.

“The vision is to dare to explore, dare to make breakthroughs and dare to innovate. In the future, OPPO will fully integrate technological innovation with art and humanity, to develop smart devices and smart homes with the smartphone at their core,” according to the statement.