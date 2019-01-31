Lagos Guber: Arewa Community Pledges support for Sanwo-0lu

The Chairman of the Arewa Community in Lagos, Alhaji Mohammed Dandamma Yabo, has assured the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, of the group’s support in the forthcoming elections in the state.

He gave the assurance yesterday during a joint rally organised by the Sanwo Eko Support Group and Arewa Community at the National Stadium in Lagos.

Speaking during the event, Yabo said the APC had been a government of positive change, adding that “Our rally is to show support for the incoming Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy.

“We have market leaders here present. We implore the Arewa people to vote for the APC candidates at all levels. We will give at least three million votes of Arewa youths.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu lauded the Arewa support for APC at all time.

He said: “I want to thank all the leaders of Arewa and to say we are all together irrespective of our tribes.

“Let’s us bring back APC to power with our votes come general election.

“We will ensure we construct your market places to a modern one. We won’t leave the leaders because they are already part of us”.

Also speaking, Hamzat expressed gratitude to the group for what he described as “their demonstration of love and support.”

He urged the community to vote in APC at the federal, state and local government levels.

“We thank everybody for coming here to support us.

“Nigeria has been destroyed and Buhari is fixing it.

“I urge you to cast your vote for APC for continuity,” he further said