INEC Chairman Swears in New REC for Bayelsa

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral so Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has sworn in a new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Monday Udo Tom, from Akwa Ibom State, whose nomination was confirmed by the Senate last week.

His appointment brings the total number of RECs nationwide to 36 out 37 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The INEC chairman, while swearing in the new REC at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, said the electoral body was still awaiting the confirmation and appointment of the nominee for Osun State.

According to him, “The new REC who has just been sworn-in today holds a BSc Degree in Biological Science and a Master’s Degree in Microbiology.

He served as lecturer and civil servant in Akwa Ibom State.”

Yakubu noted that as a REC, he could be posted to any part of the country at any time as the exigencies of service would require, adding that for now, Tom would be posted to a state within his geo-political zone.

He stressed that the new REC will never serve in his state of origin throughout his tenure, adding that in line with this principle, Tom was redeployed to Bayelsa State.

He added, “As I told your colleagues on the occasion of their swearing-in as Resident Electoral Commissioners, you will also be responsible for the implementation of the Commission’s policies.

“In doing so, you will exercise supervisory control over personnel, resources as well as the legal and administrative processes in the State to which you are posted. You will also interact with various categories of stakeholders.

“In doing so, you must maintain the required openness and consultation. At the same time, you must be very firm and courageous on the side of the law as well as our regulations and guidelines at all times as required of an unbiased umpire.