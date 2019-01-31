FG’s Cash Transfer: 30 Communities Share N2.4m Cooperative Fund in Kogi

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

The Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Office in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State has disbursed N2.4 million contributory cooperative fund to 30 communities under the federal government Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.

The Desk Officer of the Cash Transfer Office in Okene, Abdulsalam Muktar, disclosed this wednesday at the disbursement centre in Okene Local Government Area secretariat.

Muktar said the fund was the contribution made by the beneficiaries out of their N10, 000 bi-monthly stipends into the cooperative from January to October 2018.

According to him, the total amount contributed by 1, 120 beneficiaries from January to December 2018 is about N3.1 million, ranges from N2, 000 to N4,000 by each beneficiary.

“About N700, 000 was used to cater for registration of beneficiaries into 198 groups, and each group was registered as cooperative association and certificate issued including identity card.

“The remaining N2.4 million is being disbursed to the beneficiaries who had made contributions under the cooperative within the period under review.

“The beneficiaries cut across 30 communities in Okene, and we have disbursed fund to beneficiaries from 13 communities yesterday, 11 communities today and remaining six tomorrow,” Muktar said.

CCT Coordinator in the state, Mrs. Falilat Abdulrasak, said the contributed fund was disbursed to the beneficiaries to enable them re-invest the money back into their business for expansion.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to THISDAY thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for using the programme to alleviate their suffering, and pledged to mobilise massive votes for his re-election on February 16.