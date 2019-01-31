Atiku: I’ll Work for S’east, they’re my In-laws

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has promised that he will work for the people of the South-east geo-political zone if elected president of Nigeria.

Atiku, who was in Onitsha Thursday evening reminded the people of the state that they were his in-laws, and that he cannot afford to abandon the people of the zone, who gave him a wife.

The presidential candidate, who was accompanied by his wife Jenifer; running mate, Mr Peter Obi; and several bigwigs of the party, including the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; and the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, told a large crowd of supporters that he would complete all ongoing projects and initiate new ones.

“I’m not here to campaign but to inform you that your son, Peter Obi, and your daughter are the real contestants. I’m in the minority.

“You asked me to complete second Niger bridge, that I’ll do because of my wife. With Peter Obi as the VP, be rest assured that all the roads in the region will be completed too,” he said.

He called on the people to get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) ready to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) government on February 16th, while urging them to vote for all PDP candidates.

Also speaking, the party’s National Chairman, Prince Secondus, who presented the party candidates, canvassed votes for all of them at the poll.

Earlier, the campaign train had berthed at the palace of the traditional ruler of Onitsha Kingdom, Igwe Alfred Achebe, where the candidates and his running mate received royal blessing from the monarch.