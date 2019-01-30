Don’t Arm Thugs for Elections, NSA Warns Politicians

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), yesterday disclosed that reports reaching the security forces revealed that some politicians are planning to use bandits and terrorists to cause violence in the forthcoming general election.

Monguno made the disclosure in Abuja during a meeting with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He said, “reports reaching me have revealed that some individuals that are uncertain of their fate in the elections are plotting to precipitate widespread violence aimed at scuttling the conduct of the polls.

“Their strategy is to cause crises that could snowball into endless crises for the government and citizen.

“There are indications that these unscrupulous elements are already mobilising merchants of violence, including armed bandits and terrorists to orchestrate violence during the elections in several states of the Federation.

“I will refrain from being specific on some of the plots that have been uncovered, though the security agencies will spare no efforts in dealing appropriately with any act that can destabilise the nation and paint us collectively in a bad light among the comity of states.

“Your Excellencies, you are more aware than I am that no individual or group is greater or more important than Nigeria. Accordingly, no Individual or group’s ambition is worth the loss of life of any Nigerian or our national cohesion.

“In this regard, we owe Nigerians the duty to protect and preserve their lives and property regardless of our individual or group aspirations.”