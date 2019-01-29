Mojec Among LSE’s ‘Companies to Inspire’

Mojec International Holdings has been listed as one of the ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ in 2019, by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE).

Speaking after receiving the award recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Mojec International, Ms. Chantelle Abdul, described the recognition as a significant milestone in the history of the company and a recognition of its contribution to leapfrog Nigeria and Africa’s economy into the 21st Century by helping to electrify Africa, improve the life of the average African, creating significant employment and positive socio-economic impact across the different sectors where it operates.

Abdul, noted that the recognition was symbolic, adding that it would further propel the firm in its drive to place Nigeria and Africa on the global map.

The ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ is an annual report compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group to identify most inspirational, dynamic, privately owned high-growth companies investing in the real sector of the economy and African continent that are making significant socio-economic impact by creating substantial numbers of jobs and have the potential to be publicly listed within the next few years. The growth rates and sector diversity of these firms featured in the report highlights their potential to transform the African and wider economy.

Speaking at the presentation of the second edition of the report held recently in London, United Kingdom, the Group CEO, LSEG, David Schwimmer stated that LSEG’s ‘Companies to Inspire Africa’ showcases fast-growing firms that are crucial to the future of the African economy, capable of driving transformative economic growth in their home countries, and have the potential to reach over a billion people.

Abdul stated that Mojec Meter Manufacturing Company is the largest meter manufacturer in west and east Africa with a footprint of over 80 per cent market penetration rate in the Nigerian Electricity market with ambitious future plans to triple its production capacity in 2019 and further entrench its leadership positioning in the market place.