Election: Buhari’s Integrity Will Give Him Victory, Says Politician

By Oladipupo Awojobi
The Coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group in Lagos State, Hon. Moshood Salvador, has predicted victory for the duo in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria.
Salvador, who was speaking at the inauguration of South West Executive Members and State Coordinators of Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday, added that people believe in Buhari’s integrity and that they were ready to give him a second term.
“President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing but integrity. That is his selling point, which is why people are interested in him.
“A leader without integrity is nobody, my prayer is for the youth and young ones to emulate him,” he said.
Salvador maintained, while speaking to journalists at the event, that the election would be a walk over for Buhari and Osinbajo in all the regions of the country.
He added that the APC had done well both at the federal and state level, saying that Nigerians would not make a mistake of voting for any other party other than the APC.
While conducting the inauguration earlier, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State and National Coordinator of Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urged the executive members and members of the group to unite and work for the victory of President Buhari in the presidential election.
He emphasised that God had guaranteed victory for the APC, and that they had to beg security men to limit the number of people that throng APC campaign rallies in millions anywhere the team went.
“In 2015, Akwa Ibom was not for the APC, but now it is for the APC. The opposition may say what they like, but there is nothing they can do about the integrity of Buhari.
“President Buhari is a kind of leader that comes once in a generation.
“By the time he finishes his second term, Nigeria would have been on a good path. In the past, there was massive corruption in the NNPC, but now that has been erased.
“Buhari completed ongoing projects and he is doing new ones. He is commissioning projects, and has brought back international support for Nigeria,” he said.
Akpabio added that President Buhari would lead the 1st runner-up in the presidential election by at least 10 million votes, but that such party would not be the PDP.