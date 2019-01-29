Election: Buhari’s Integrity Will Give Him Victory, Says Politician

By Oladipupo Awojobi

The Coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group in Lagos State, Hon. Moshood Salvador, has predicted victory for the duo in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria.

Salvador, who was speaking at the inauguration of South West Executive Members and State Coordinators of Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday, added that people believe in Buhari’s integrity and that they were ready to give him a second term.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing but integrity. That is his selling point, which is why people are interested in him.

“A leader without integrity is nobody, my prayer is for the youth and young ones to emulate him,” he said.

Salvador maintained, while speaking to journalists at the event, that the election would be a walk over for Buhari and Osinbajo in all the regions of the country.

He added that the APC had done well both at the federal and state level, saying that Nigerians would not make a mistake of voting for any other party other than the APC.