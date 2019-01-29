Dalung Thumbs Up Peak for Sports Development Initiatives

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Selcap Dalung, has commended Peak milk, the number one dairy brand in Nigeria, for devoting valuable resources to the development and sustenance of the para-powerlifting sport.

Dalung in his welcome address at the opening ceremony of the Lagos 2019 International Para-powerlifting Competition said: “The success story of which we are all part of today is the outcome of support and contribution of our prospective partners in the country. I want to recognise and appreciate the contribution of FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria, producers of the household brand, Peak milk among other products, who have remained a reliable, ever willing and supportive partner in the progress of the Para-powerlifting Federation in particular and sports development in Nigeria in general.

“FrieslandCampina Wamco, has been of tremendous support to Nigeria Para-powerlifting Federation in many ways including the following Peak milestones, which includes the refurbishment and equipping of the para-powerlifting gymnasium of the National Stadium Lagos in 2018,” Dalung recalled.

The Minister also outlined Peak’s sponsorship of the para-powerlifting athletes to a tournament in Dubai last year and the company’s donation of a wheelchair accessible bus to convey athletes to their various destinations with minimum stress.

While acknowledging the Minister’s commendation, Marketing Director of FrieslandCampina Wamco, Chris Wulff-Caesar, who also sits on the organising committee of the competition expressed confidence that with the nutritional values of Peak milk, the para-powerlifters will finish tops at the end of the competition.

“We are solidly behind you Unstoppables and we believe you will reach for your peak at this competition”, the Peak milk executive said.

Seven African countries including host Nigeria are participating in the competition that is expected to round off on Wednesday. The countries are Ghana, Guinea, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire and Tanzania.