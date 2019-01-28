Nigeria Grinds out Four Wicket Victory against Rwanda at Bilateral Meet in Abuja

The first leg of the bilateral international cricket series between Nigeria and Rwanda got off to a glorious start last Saturday at the newly constructed turf pitch in Abuja.

At game one, Nigeria won the toss and elected to field first sending in Rwanda to bat. Rwanda struggled in the early overs to some decent bowling partnership between Blessing Etim and Samson Rachael. Rwanda could not put up a respectable partnership and eventually crumbled to 65 runs all out in 17.3 overs.

In the second innings, Rwanda responded well with the ball forcing the Nigeria opening pair to a run out in the second over. Nigeria struggled to keep a decent partnership as well with wickets falling every other over creating tension all around.

Fyneface Fate came on a rescue mission for Nigeria and two successive boundaries and some power hitting turned the tide in favor of Nigeria

Nigeria eventually chased down the required total scoring 66 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 19.1 over. Nigeria won by 4 wickets

In the second match of the series, Rwanda won the toss and elected to bat first. There were some considerable improvements from the first game with a working partnership in the first 10 overs losing just 2 wickets. A more aggressive approach saw them reach a total of 85 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Nigeria lost a wicket in the first over same way, same player to set an early panic into the camp. The partnership of Blessing Etim and Desmond Mary gradually steady the ship for a while until Rwanda got 3 wickets in quick succession to leave the game on a balance. Samantha Agazuma and Fyneface Fate took Nigeria across the finish line with some brilliant bating display to record a total of 86 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 18.3 overs.

In his opening remark at the event, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Professor Yahaya Adam Ukwenya, said that the friendly tie would do a lot in helping each of the sides to grow the game and strengthen the tie between the two cricket nations

The Bilateral Series match-day two resumes today after both team observed rest day on Sunday. Match 3 is set for 9:00am while Match 4 has been slated for 1:00pm in the afternoon. The series would be concluded with two additional matches tomorrow.

The day-one activities also witnessed a coaching clinic for five schools that were invited to the games. The coaching clinic was anchored by the National Development Manager, Joseph Onoja (Northern Region) and supported by the national male team coach, Uthe Ogbimi, the Regional Development Officer (North Central), Peter Yakubu and other volunteers.

Schools that took part in the coaching clinic include: Lugbe International Academy, Royal Step Academy, Regina Pascis College, Christ Academy International School and Louisville Girl Secondary School.