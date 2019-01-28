More Corrupt Persons Will Go to Jail, Says Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, says the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will jail more corrupt Nigerians, if re-elected.

Osinbajo said this on Sunday during his house-to-house campaign in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that traffic was at standstill as thousands of residents, including party faithful, market persons and the Arewa Community, trooped out to receive the vice president during the Sunday visit.

Osinbajo, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was in the area to canvass for votes, also visited various markets and houses in the area.

Speaking to people in Ifako-Ijaiye, Osinbajo said grand corruption, which plagued the 16 years administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) contributed to the lack of infrastructure for Nigerians.

Osinbajo said the Buhari-led APC government would focus on jobs for youths, power and providing enough resources to financially empower petty traders and business owners.

“The difference between us and the PDP is that we don’t steal government resources. We use it for the people. We earn less and we spend more on the welfare of people than the previous government.

“Everybody know Buhari is an honest man.

He will not steal public fund. We shall continue to fight corruption so that we can have enough money to provide infrastructure. We have to build on the foundation we have laid.

“The corrupt people will be jailed. That is why the corrupt elements in the opposition are desperate to regain power. We can’t leave government for the thieves.

“You should vote for APC because it is the only party that can do the job. We should not allow PDP to return to power,” he said.

Osinbajo said that the issue in the coming election was creation of jobs for youths, more power supply, provision of infrastructure, adding that the present administration planned to complete Lagos-Kano Rail, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge.

“The next level will be much better than today. More power will be available to the people and there will be more infrastructure. Too much corruption have retarded our progress. That is why Buhari is fighting corruption. If there is no corruption, there will be money to carry out the developmental projects.

“Buhari will fight for young and old. He will not allow anybody to steal public funds.

“Government will decentralised power so that there will be adequate and efficient distribution of power in the country. Government will provide adequate electricity supply for the household, artisans, corporate organisations and business enterprise,” he added.

The vice president however urged the electorates to vote for President Buhari and other APC candidates in the February 16 and March 2 elections.

NAN reports that the vice president also visited the Abattoir Market in Agege and the other markets in the area. (NAN)