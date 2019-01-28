Emotan Gardens: Obaseki set to handover first set of housing units to occupants

The Edo State Government has said that all is set for the handover of the first set of housing units at Emotan Gardens to the beneficiaries as promised by the Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Executive Chairman, Edo Development and Property Development Agency, (EDPA), Isoken Omo, disclosed this in a chat with journalists, noting that the agency and its joint-venture partner, Mixta Nigeria, are working round the clock to deliver on the project.

She said Governor Obaseki will soon hand over the first set of housing units to some civil servants, including the Head teacher of Emotan Primary School, Mrs. Noragbon Osaru, in redemption of his pledge to them, and as a demonstration of the fact that the houses are indeed for the people.

“We are excited that the governor will be handing over the first set of houses to some of the people he has promised housing units in the estate. With this, those who are up-to-date on their subscription are good to move in.”

According to her, “We have made appreciable progress on Emotan Gardens. As anyone can easily confirm, a good number of housing units are ready for occupation. A lot of people are paying up; the subscriber base is growing and we are really excited.”

Emotan Gardens, a 1800-unit affordable housing project, sits on a 70-hectare land in the Upper Sakponba axis of Benin metropolis, and is being promoted by the state government.

The project is being developed through a joint-venture partnership between the EDPA and Mixta Nigeria, and is the first housing project by the state government in the last 16 years.