Aisha Buhari Denies Condemning CJN’s Suspension

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has denied condemning the recent suspension of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Mrs. Buhari in a statement through her Director, Information, Mr. Suleiman Haruna, yesterday in Abuja, described the news making rounds that she condemned Onnoghen’s removal as fake.

“The attention of wife of the president has been drawn to a post on social media to the effect that she condemned the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria. “It is important to inform Nigerians that wife of the President has not made any public statements on the matter and therefore the commentary is untrue and fake.

“This is highly condemnable and we therefore advise the purveyors of such news to recant and desist henceforth,” the statement added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the former CJN was suspended by the federal government following a recommendation of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).