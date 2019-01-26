Tandoh Promises Hitch-free Access Bank Lagos City 

Executive Chairman of the Governing Board of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, has reaffirmed the state’s readiness to stage a hitch-free 2019 edition of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

The event, which enters its 4th edition will hold today with over 50, 000 participants all over the world.

Tandoh said that the tradition in Lagos has been that the day an edition of a particular competition finished, preparation for the next edition starts immediately. The chairman said that the state has been preparing for the 4th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon immediately the 3rd edition ended.

“I can say categorically that Lagos is very prepared. The very good thing about the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is the fact that preparation for the next edition starts the day after the previous one. We have started working together with the organisers right from February 11, last year, when the last edition was held and a lot of what we have now are things that have been done over months.

“Organising marathon is not a three or four months programme, it takes a long term plan and I’m glad that we now have a structure in Lagos State to organise events with planning and organising taking place six to seven months ahead. That structure, that template is already in place and we are running with it,” Tandoh said.

Speaking on the plans for this year’s competitors, Tandoh said, “Like marathons all over the world, it is not only those that are present live that take part in the event. There will be live coverage for the event and we want Lagosians to tune in for the coverage of the entire 42 kilometres from the start at about 6:30a.m. till the end.

“We will have live coverage, there will be live entertainment going along with it. People can even come to the various fun parks here at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, another one at Lekki Phase 1 and at the finish point as well. So it is going to be a day of fun for everyone. Lagosians can come out with the families to have fun,” he assured.