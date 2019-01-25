Quicklaw Takes Legal Support Service to Next Level

Navigating the Nigerian legal system can be incredibly intimidating for small business owners and individuals without the support of a lawyer; nevertheless, the importance of legal support cannot be over emphasised as it helps protect the business and individual in the long run.

With the operational cost of running a business, it is presumed that having a lawyer on retainer is an unnecessary expense and as a result, legal services are only patronised when serious legal problems arise.

Taking into consideration the current wave of technological innovation across various industries of the Nigerian business climate, it is no surprise that the legal industry also acknowledges the effectiveness of technology in improving delivery of services.

It is on this note that an online legal support company, Quicklaw Limited has decided to simplify legal processes by leveraging technology to advance the Nigerian legal industry.

Championing this cause is Quicklaw.ng by Quicklaw Limited with the goal to redefine and modernise the legal industry in Nigeria.

This online platform aims to change the perception of the Nigerian legal system with its value offering of easily accessible, fast and affordable legal services.

Through the website, Quicklaw Limited fosters a community of increasingly legal-conscious individuals.

According to the QuickLaw Limited, CEO, Sade Michael, “This platform was founded with the focus of proactively helping people secure and protect the things they value.

Now, Nigerians can easily access lawyers all over the country via a 24-hour chat line to obtain free legal advice and get answers to their queries; they will be able to manage their legal affairs much more conveniently and at affordable rates.

In summary, Quicklaw Limited provides substantial value across a wide range of legal services, from registering a business, to creating contracts, to resolving property matters and much more.”

As the train of technological development continues on its progressive track in the Nigerian legal industry, Quicklaw Limited is set to empower individuals by providing a fast, yet affordable way of acquiring legal assistance.