Peterside: Unresolved Maritime Cases Scaring Foreign Investors

Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside has said that unresolved maritime court cases were scaring away foreign investors.

He disclosed this at the 8th Strategic Admiralty Law Seminar for Judges with the theme: `Strengthening Nigeria’s Admiralty Regime through Effective Implementation of International Maritime and Labour Instrument.’’

The seminar was organised by NIMASA in partnership with the Nigeria Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS).

Peterside suggested that the protracted maritime and shipping disputes in the judicial system was scaring foreign investors away from the country.

He said one million jobs could be created within a short period in the sector if public confidence was boosted through a good and judicial system.

“As a maritime administrator, I have spoken to several people in other countries on coming to invest in Nigeria, who expressed disgust at our judicial system. Shipping and maritime disputes are business cases that have people’s capital attached to it. Such issues should be given quick response,’’ Peterside said.

Director-General of NIALS, Prof. Adedeji Adekunle, who was represented by Director of Studies, NIALS, Prof. Emmaunel Okon, said one of the objectives of the event was to fine-tune legal administration concerning maritime.

Adekunle said that the bench would partner NIMASA to ensure quick dispute resolution in order to grow the sector.