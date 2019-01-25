Lord of Ajasa in Critical Condition

Sunday Ehigiator

Many Nigerians were dismayed when news broke that Olusegun Osaniyi; an indigenous rapper popularly known as Lord of Ajasa, is in critical condition and needed money to settle his bills.

A lot of people wondered why his friends in the industry couldn’t rally around him without making his condition public.

However, Ajasa said people, both within and outside the entertainment industry, had reached out to him, thus enabling him to move to a private hospital in Ikeja from General Hospital Ikorodu.

Speaking on his present condition, the ‘Le Fenu So rapper’ said he was supposed to undergo a surgery but the doctor said he is improving and may no longer need it.

Explaining how his journey to the hospital started, he said he started feeling the pain on January 1 and thought it was the usual occurrence because he had been experiencing such pain for some time.

Things came to a head on January I when he was rushed to the hospital as he nearly collapsed.

He said for two weeks, he was fed intravenously as he couldn’t eat given the nature of his ailment; peptic ulcer. His recuperation might have been fast tracked by the funds donated by some of his industry colleagues and some fans.