DJ Kaywise Shines on at Joor Concert

Vanessa Obioha

DJ Kaywise gave a memorable experience to music fans and consumers of premium beer Star Lager recently at his anticipated Joor concert.

The event which held at Abesan Mini Stadium, Abesan Estate, Ipaja saw attendees treated to non-stop entertainment from top notch musicians, dancers and comedians.

Mr Real, Slimcase, Small Doctor, brought their street flavour on stage while the sensational Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun and others left the crowd asking for more as they rolled out popular hits to the enthusiastic crowd.

Their electrifying performances thrilled the audience who went on an unending sing-along of their favourite songs and at a point, took to the stage to display some dance moves. Kaywise further heightened the frenzy with his wild mixes.

Since December, Star Lager has been on an exciting musical journey, bringing undiluted entertainment to music fans across the nation through its partnerships. From One Lagos Fiesta, Wizkid VIP Experience, Olamide Live In Concert, Burna Boy Live, Warri Again to Uli Music Festival.