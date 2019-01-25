Banky W Begins Door To Door Campaign

Sunday Ehigiator

Bankole Wellington aka Banky W who is contesting to become a member of the House of Representatives, representing Eti-Osa Federal constituency under the Modern Democratic Party (MDP), has begun his door-to-door campaign to canvass for votes.

In a video he posted on twitter, Banky W, who said nothing is impossible noted that he will move from door to door, street to street, markets to mansions, Ajah to Obalende to convince the electorates to vote for him.

According to him, “we will go from door to door, from street to street, from markets to mansions, from Ajah to Obalende; engaging with everybody. Nothing is impossible. Starting in Eti-Osa, we will fix Nigeria one community at a time.”

In another development, the music producer and owner of EME music addressed Wizkid’s absence during his wedding ceremony last year.

In an interview with THISDAY, he said “I think people unfairly judged Wiz and a lot of them were a little bit too harsh on him for missing my wedding.

“Many people forget that around the time of my traditional wedding was also when One Africa Music Fest was going on in Dubai.

“So, there were many other artistes at the event, who were struggling, trying to make it back to catch up with the wedding.

“In fact, Tiwa Savage had to take the last available economy seat in the plane, even though she had an upper-class ticket for a few days later, just to get her back in time for my wedding.

“So, it wasn’t just Wizkid that missed it, a lot of people who were at the concert did. Either way, people should know that the relationship between Wizkid and I is deeper than any fame or fortune.

“Wizkid is my younger brother, he has been for a very long time and that is never going to change.

“We love each other and that’s my brother for life. And honestly, the same goes for Skales, Xclusive, Niyola, Shaydee, MasterKraft , Suka Sounds, Timothy King etc.

“Everyone we worked with at EME during the early years. There’s a bond between us all, it’s a family affair. No matter what happens, family remains family; family first and family forever”.