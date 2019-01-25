Again, House Postpones Budget Debate

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

The House of Representatives has again postponed the second reading of the 2019 budget proposals till next Tuesday.

Although the lawmakers were expected to commence their recess Thursday to enable them embark on their re-election campaign ahead of next month’s general elections, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, said the House will sit next Tuesday to conclude work on the budget.

The duo of Hon. Adamu Chika representing Shiroro/ Rafi/Munya of Niger State, and Hon. Ahman-Pategi representing Edu/Moro/Pategi Federal Constituency of Kwara State had on Wednesday noted what was referred to as irreconcilable errors in the 2019 budget, making the House to direct the ministries to present an error-free document yesterday to enable lawmakers continue work on the document.

The discovery compelled Dogara to give a directive that relevant committees of the House should liaise with Ministry of Budget and National Planning, and the Ministry of Finance to urgently address the grey areas presented in the 2019 Appropriation Bill.

However, since the correction could not be concluded, Dogara told members yesterday that “We have to sit on Tuesday so that we can give the committees the time to ensure that these errors are corrected,” adding that “members who want to speak on the budget should put down their names.”