Vitafoam Nigeria Launches New Products to Boost Earnings

Judith Obaze

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has introduced eight new products in order expand its revenue base, enhance customers’ healthy living and boost shareholder value. The products, which were formally presented to the general public Monday are Vita Pearl, a pillow that regulates temperature and draws moisture from body, assorted customised beds, Sofas, Trifold mat for leisure, Reading chairs, three specialised mattresses including orthopedic and classic and various polyurethane sandwich panel steels.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Lagos, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi explained that the new products were launched in line with the company’s culture of innovativeness. Adeniyi noted that product differentiation had become one of the hallmarks of Vitafoam group which makes it difficult for anyone to clone the company’s unique products.

“For us in Vitafoam, we are very concerned about innovation. Our ability to research, develop and then end up in innovating different products that meets the customers’ needs gives us great satisfaction. In the history of Vitafoam, this launch is one event long over-due because we have sneaked into the market a number of products which were not particularly launched this way. We delight ourselves to be able to make history once again. This is another step in the right direction to sustain our corporate culture of shareholder

Value.

“Basically , the launch is just adding to the array of success stories of Vitafoam.

The Nigerian market is waiting for our products. As soon as we have introduced a Product into the market, we are also working on some other ones. It is difficult to fake our products because as for us product differentiation is our strategy,” said Adeniyi.

Corroborating him, the Operator of Vitafoam’s Comfort Centre, Ilupeju, Lagos, Mr Toye Adegboye explained that the new products would enhance diversification of Vitafoam’s offerings.

According to him, the company’s products appeal to diverse spectrum of customers.

“ Some of the products are pocket -friendly and without compromising standard. As a good corporate citizen, all the company’s products are of high quality and the target of Vitafoam as a group is to produce affordable high quality products which is making business to thrive for us as their partners,” said Adegboye.

Commenting on Vitafoam’s operations, the company’s Commercial Director, Mr. Sola Owoade noted that the company’s subsidiaries had been developed in a way that each specializes in manufacturing of specific products and they are doing well. According to him Vitafoam as a group leverages on research and development in order to keep abreast of changing dynamics of customers’demand.