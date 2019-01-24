National Minimum Wage Bill Passes First Reading in Senate

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Minimum Wage Bill 2019 sent to the National Assembly on Wednesday by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday passed the first reading in the Senate.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided had at the resumption of plenary read the National Minimum Wage Bill pegging the minimum wage at N27,000 to the hearing of all Senators present.

At this point, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, moved a motion for the Senate to suspend its Standing Order 79 to allow the upper chamber of the National Assembly to give the Bill an expeditious passage .

He said by suspending the house rules, the Senate will be able to take first and second readings of the Bill before referring it to the Senate Committee on Labour for further legislative action.

Ekweremadu, thereafter, referred the suggestion to a voice vote and the Senators agreed that the Senate rules be suspended.

The Clerk of the Senate, Mr Nelson Ayewoh, was directed to read the Bill after which Senators commenced the second reading of the Bill.

