Emmanuel Promises to Facilitate Oil Exploration in A’Ibom Community

In a bid to ensure that the resources generated in Akwa Ibom State are used to their full potential, Governor Udom Emmanuel has promised to facilitate the speedy exploration of crude oil deposits discovered in Uruan Local Government Area of the state if re-elected into office.

Emmanuel, who made the promise yesterday, during his campaign tour to the council, explained that the state was currently waiting for the conclusion of paper formalities to commence crude oil exploration in the area.

He added that he was committed to boosting the economic development of the area and creating massive jobs for the people by completing all ongoing projects started by his administration very soon including the Cattle ranch.

He said, “Uruan is at the verge of becoming one of the oil producing communities in Akwa Ibom State. That’s why you see a new oil rig in the area. Once we are done with signing of the papers, we will commence exploration. We are playing politics of development.

He also went further to promise the people of Uruan, Akwa Ibom that he would ensure that they have a reason to vote for him. “Campaigns should be issue based. I can assure the people of Uruan that everything that is ongoing here will be completed and commissioned before the end of the administration,” He said.