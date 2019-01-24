ACPN Disowns Ezekwesili, Declares Support for Buhari

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Crisis seems to be lurking at the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) as the national leadership of the party has parted ways with its presidential candidate, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili.

The party Thursday responded to the announcement of withdrawal from the presidential race by Ezekwesili, saying it no longer recognises the former minister as its candidate.

Ezekwesili had earlier in the day announced her withdrawal from the 2019 presidential race, saying she would support an alliance against the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, ACPN said that it no longer shares the same aspiration with Ezekwesili.

In a statement signed by the National Chairman of ACPN, Abdulganiyu Galadima, the party said that it has resolved to endorse the APC presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later…