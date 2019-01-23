Opposition Parties, Lawyers Storm CCT Headquarters Over Onnoghen’s Trial

Udora Orizu

A group of Opposition Politicians, Lawyers, Civil Society Groups, under the aegis of National Interest Defenders on Tuesday laid siege on the headquarters of Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to protest the ongoing trial of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Nkanu Onnoghen.

The protesters, who were led by some of the leaders of Coalition of United Political Parties, were armed with placards with various inscriptions such as: “Amaechi, El-Rufai, Akpabio, Malami, APC; brains behind Onnoghen’s trial”, “CCT trail of Onnoghen is unconstitutional”, Mr Danladi Umar decline jurisdiction”, among others.

The CJN’s travail has generated a lot of reactions from many Senior Advocates of Nigeria following a petition submitted to Code of Conduct Bureau by former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Dennis Aghanya.

The National Coordinator and Joint Spokesperson of the group, Ikenga Ugochinyere who addressed journalists, during the protest warned President Buhari to stop pretending and showing ignorance of what Presidency cabals are doing to destroy the sacred judiciary.

“President Buhari should know that he and all members of the Presidency cabal would be held personally held responsible if for any reason there is a breach of peace and the country descends into anarchy,” he said.

Ugochinyere reiterated that efforts to issue any warrant of arrest against Onnoghen will throw Nigeria into confusion, adding the ruling party should stop plot to “illegally” remove CJN from office after which “a pro-APC judge would be installed as acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He said, “The President wants install a pliable Justice to help APC get favourable judgements from the Supreme Court in the Rivers and Zamfara APC crisis, in the presidential election and in the states where they are afraid they will lose elections and the states include, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Lagos, Benue, Imo, Kwara, Plateau, Kaduna, Abia and Sokoto states.”