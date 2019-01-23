OAU Conducts Hitch-free Exams amidst ASUU Strike

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The 2017/2018 Rain Semester examinations of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife have commenced under a generally peaceful and conducive atmosphere, even as students applauded the university management for keeping its promise that the examinations will hold as scheduled, contrary to claims by the institution’s branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that the examinations will not hold as its members have been on strike.

A release from the university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, stated that the examinations commenced at exactly 8 o’clock on January 14 across the designated lecture theatres and halls and all students whose courses were scheduled sat for the examinations.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who, in company of other officials of the university, went round the venues to observe the conduct of the examination, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements for the examination and its successful take-off.

He lauded the contributions and support of some academics in the university, who have thrown their weights behind the management’s efforts at regularising the academic calendar, adding that posterity will not forget them.

The release added that the university has succeeded in dealing a decisive blow on the antics of some “fifth columnists” who are fond of causing students, parents and guardians heartache on account of frivolous and perennial disruptions of academic calendar of the university.

The institution’s chapter of ASUU had falsely claimed that the students have not been sufficiently and effectively taught to be examined since its members have been on strike since November 4, 2018.

The claim was faulted in a six-page rebuttal issued by the university management with an assurance that the examinations will go on as scheduled in the university’s academic calendar.