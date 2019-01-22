FG Reinstates TETFund Executive Secretary, Bogoro

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government yesterday reinstated the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Elias Bogoro, as the organisation’s substantive boss.

In a terse statement from the Federal Ministry of Education, which was signed by the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Mr. Ben Bem Goong, the reinstatement takes immediate effect.

Bogoro who served from April 2014 to Febuary 2016 takes over from his successor, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi.

The statement reads: “A statement from the office if the minister of education, Adamu Adamu said the reinstatement of Prof. Bogoro is with immediate effect, with the same terms and conditions, as it were in his previous appointment as stipulated in the TETFund draft conditions of service.”