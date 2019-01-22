CUPP Expresses Confidence in Abubakar’s Ability to Salvage Nigeria

By Segun James

Chairman of Conference of United Political Parties (CUPP) in Lagos state, Chief Tunde Daramola has said that in view of the dire economic situation of the country, only an astute manager like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar can salvage the country from the precarious situation.

Daramola who is also the state chairman of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), however, insisted that that only effective mobilisation of Nigerians ahead of the election would ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was removed from office.

Daramola stated at the official inauguration of CUPP in the state stressed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate had drawn out a clear plan on how to move the country forward, saying that the group would work as a unit to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election.

According to him, “we are happy that the inaugurations which have been forth coming have been done. CUPP was initially 38 parties, but today I can tell you we have 50 parties. With this, the citizens are going to be better for it. We are going to spoil the rigging plans of the APC.

“The party chairmen have all pledged their loyalty to Atiku, but we are going to bring them back and enlighten them about the modalities,” Daramola said.

Earlier, a former minister, Chief Abimbola Ogunkelu who is also the coordinator of Atiku Abubakar’s presidential campaign organisation in Lagos State said that only the former Vice president and presidential candidate of the main opposition could salvage Nigeria from the current woes bedeviling it.

Ogunkelu disclosed that the PDP candidate had drawn out a clear plans on how to move the country forward, while emphasizing that the ruling APC and incumbent administration of Muhammadu Buhari has failed the nation.

He further stated that the PDP was aware of the rigging plans of the APC in the forthcoming election but has devised plans to counter such moves.