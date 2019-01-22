5th OPU World Congress of holds in Ondo

The 5th World Congress of the Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) holds in Akure, the Ondo State capital. The world congress is the annual convergence of Yoruba sons and daughters from around the world.

Established by the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba Land, Iba Gani Adams, Oodua Progressive Union (OPU) is the global platform aimed at promoting and sustaining the Yoruba culture among the South West people around the world.

In a Press Statement issued in Toronto, Canada, and made available to journalists, the OPU Publicity Secretary, Comrade Zacheaus Somorin, stated that on Thursday, 24th March, there would be a Seminar/interactive session on the progress of Yoruba Land at Jojein Hotel & Resort, Akure,Ondo State with the Executive Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as the Special Guest of Honour. On Friday 25th January, there would be OPU World Congress Award/Banquet Dinner at the same venue.

At the 4th Congress which was held in Abeokuta last year, Aare Gani Adams had posited that the fundamental objective of setting up the Oodua Progressive Union, OPU is to strengthen the unity of all Yoruba Indigenes across the world as well as ensure their economic integration for development.

According to him, OPU will always put in place measures to create an enabling platform for socio economic integration among members.’’“As an organization, we intend to strengthen the bond of unity and we are poised to use all our networks for the common interest of the Yoruba race’’, he added.