NCS Generates over N1.8bn in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) Sokoto State Area Command, which comprises Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto States, has stated that it generated N1,860,839,482.63 as revenue for the year 2018 .

The comptroller of the command, Alhaji Umar Gimba, stated this while briefing journalists in his office.

Gimba added that the amount represents 94 per cent of 2018 target of N1,970,021,840.00 with a growth of 26.59 per cent in revenue with an increment of N390,922,463.30 from the revenue collected in 2017.

He told journalists that an increment was recorded against N 1.4 billion collected along with N450.5 million seizures in 2017.

“While fulfilling its mandate, NCS Sokoto command has generated N1,860,839,482.63 as revenues for the year 2018.

According to him, the command superseded its targets in four consecutive months within the period.

Gimba explained that 247 cases of contraband seizures were recorded with total Duty Paid Value of goods worth N454,830,190,73.

He added that cases of seizures increased when compared with 204 cases occasioned in 2017 with duty paid value of N450,509,395.00

The comptroller added that N4,320,795.73 increase was recorded which showed that the command had improved on its fight against smuggling in the area with an increase of only 43 cases seizures higher than 2017.

Gimba appealed to citizens to shun smuggling as it affects the nation’s economy and inhibits the government from achieving its planned target for overall development of the country.

He thanked the officers of the command and intelligence unit for their untiring effort which he attributed the improvement to.