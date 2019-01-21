My Mum Didn’t Die from Candle Fire, Says Dipo Jimoh

Contrary to reports that Mrs. Theresa Jimoh, the mother of businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, died from candle fire, which engulfed her apartment, one of her children, Dipo, said she died from family mismanagement.

Dipo, who released a brief statement on the incident yesterday, denied that the deceased was killed by a candle fire.

He, however, said he would release a detailed statement later.

According to him, “Dipo Jimoh, last-born and the closest son to the late mother — Mrs. Theresa Jimoh, recently graduated from Columbia University.

Dipo, the MD/CEO of Barama Energy Resources, has denounced the claim that the root cause of his mother’s death was candle fire and that her remains were deposited in a morgue by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

“Dipo has promised to face any heavyweight individual or group who plans to misinterpret or confuse the populace about the root cause of his mother’s death.

“My mother died as a result of family complications and mismanagement.”