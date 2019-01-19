Umahi Flags-off PDP State Campaigns, Vows to Resist Any Form of Manipulation

By Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, yesterday, flagged off the state campaigns of the Peoples Democratic Party, reiterating that they will resist any form of manipulation that may hinder the credibility of the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Speaking at Ikwo council area during the flag off, Umahi noted that though he has signed a peace pact for the free conduct of the elections but the smooth process would be dependent on how security agencies and INEC comport themselves for a free and credible polls.

The governor vowed to sanction any political and public office holders who engage in anti-party activities in the state.

Umahi, who received over 5000 APC members into the PDP said he had nothing to fear concerning the election as those masquerading themselves as contenders lack moral justification.

He however counted PDP’s achievement from 2015 till date and promised to provide more dividends of democracy to the state.

“This is a wonderful start. People might not know this is ordinary local government campaign, but a zonal or state rally. The mobilisation today is unprecedented. We are taken notice of the mobilisation as we go round the 13 local government areas.

“Ikwo has three commissioners from Ikwo and two from my place. I am telling you that appointment will not be based on that again,but on support for all PDP candidates.

“We started our flag off in 2015 from Ikwo even when your sons were in position and we got over 90% . I do not want to waste our time mentioning what we have done in Ikwo. In the next one month we will have 1000 KVA bio plant. The bridge from Oferekpe to Cross River we are doing the soil test. We are getting those who did Oferekpe to come back.

“Those masquerading that they are contesting against us lack moral justification to waste their time. Do not allow people to divide you. Everyone that is supporting PDP must vote for PDP candidates.

“On Sunday by 1pm, we are declaring house to house campaign. We control over 97%.99 people of Ebonyi state. We have nothing to fear our movement to the polling units will be by 6pm. We are going to resist any form of manipulation. Anybody that is taking money should be very careful because Ebonyians will not allow you.

“I want to challenge them to declare their medical fitness. They are not campaigning because they have nothing to say. I know they are living with INEC and security agents but they are telling them that they can do that in Ebonyi state.

“If you are in PDP and you are saying vote for this and for that, if I catch you, I will expel you. If you are a public or political office holders, and we catch you, we are going to suspend you, Umahi warned.