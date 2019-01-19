APC-USA chapter Confirms Atiku’s Presence in America

Casts Aspersions on His Integrity

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The USA Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that the former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is in America.

Officers of the group including, Prof. Adeshegun Labinjo and Hon. Tony Ike Isama stated in an address to the media that they do not object to Atiku or any Nigerian gaining entry into USA, once he or she meets the entry visa requirements.

Casting aspersions on Abubakar’s integrity, the group made an reference saying the, ” questionable character of an individual does not evaporate because he has stepped on the soil of America. A thief remains a thief no matter where he or she visits. Obviously Alhaji Abubakar Atiku has every reason to have kept off the USA given the cloak of corruption he is wearing.”

Continuing its interrogation of Abubakar’s visit to America, the group noted, “After a long spell of noticeable absence and factual concerns about Alhaji Abubakar Atiku’s antecedents in the USA, arising from his dealings with former Congressman William Jefferson of Louisiana, who was convicted and served a jail term, on account of bribery resulting from a telecommunication transaction in Nigeria, Atiku is now here again in the US. Congressional records point to the fact that Atiku engaged in money laundering through his wife who was then resident in the USA.”

Describing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , as a self-centered, the APC-USA chapter concluded that, “Abubakar’s entry and presence in the USA is a mockery of President Bush Presidential Proclamation 7750 which affirms the denial of US visa to foreign officials involved with corruption and other supporting legislations by the congress.”