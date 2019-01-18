Sunshine Queens in Lagos for Serious Business, Says Wemimo

NWPL SUPER 4

Sunshine Queens Head Coach, Matthew Wemimo, has said her side will not add to the numbers at the 2017/18 Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 competition.

The Owena Mermaids made the NWPL Super 4 cut together with the title holders, Nasarawa Amazons, Bayelsa Queens and Aiteo Cup winners, Rivers Angels.

The NWPL Super 4 competition which is expected to determine the Nigerian champions will hold in Lagos between January 24 and 27.

The Akure landladies are the only outsiders to the sides that competed in the 2017 version of the annual football showpiece held in Benin City, Edo state.

Wemimo said her team is determined to make a huge mark in the competition especially as it was not given a chance to ink the Super 4 spot among the several favourites by bookmakers.

“Of course, we cannot come to Lagos to make the numbers rather we are coming to the 2018 NWPL Super 4 competition to contest for the top prize.

“In fact, our aim is to lift the league crown at the expense of the favourites, Rivers Angels, Nasarawa Amazons and Bayelsa Queens.

“Last edition we worked very hard to make the spot but missed the mark narrowly, we went back to our trenches, re-work our strategies and here we are in the 2018 Super 4.

“Truly, we were overlooked as possible qualifiers by the bookmakers but we proved them wrong.

“We are equally going to further prove our detractors and doubters wrong by going all the way to lift the coveted trophy.

“I have hardworking and quality players who are ever ready to prove themselves at any given time including at the highest stage to deliver the goods.

“We consider the Super 4 task a huge challenge and we have been working very hard to make it a sweet memory of all times.

“The NWPL Super 4 host state, Lagos is a familiar terrain. As a coach I have played several and fruitful matches right there.

“Of course, as a player then with the defunct Oladimeji Tigress of llorin, Lagos is a place I visited severally to prosecute matches. So I’m quite homely playing the Super 4 competition there.

“Lagos is going to be a fertile ground and I’m sure, too we will not lack the required support of Lagos fans.

“I’m confident that our brand and style of football will draw the biggest fans behind us which will serve as a tonic for us to go all the way to lifting the coveted league title,” said the Nigeria’s Under-20 assistant coach to the last FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

The Akure side will kick-off its title chase against Group A winners, Bayelsa Queens and a win will automatically take the team to the final where it will hope to confront the winners between defending champions, Nasarawa Amazons and Aiteo Cup winners, Rivers Angels.