Peter Rufai Heads ASFU Organising Committee

As the much anticipated preliminary round of matches of the maiden African Students Football Union (ASFU) Championship kick off in Ijebu Ode and Ibadan from tomorrow, former Super Eagles captain and goalkeeper, Peter Rufai Has been nominated as the chairman of Main Organising Committee.

According to the President of ASFU, Professor Seun Omotayo, other notable former internationals involved in the project as ambassadors include; Julius Aghahowa and Seyi Olofinjana are ambassadors. The programme is expected to attract students from other countries especially along the west coast of Africa.

Professor Omotayo disclosed that the duo of Aghahowa and Olofinjana had donated trophies for the highest goal scorer and that if he overall winner of the tournament.

Omotayo said the championship, which is an invitational one, would be used as a qualifier for the World Students Football League which will come up later this year.

According to the organisers, Group A, has teams from Tai Solarin University of Education, Edo State University, Kenyatta University, Lagos State University and the University of Lagos. They will play their matches at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

In Group B which will be based at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan teams from University of Ibadan, Ahmadu Bello University, Ayo Babalola University, University of Tamale from Ghana and a university from Zimbabwe.

Semifinals and the final matches would be held on 26 and 27 January at the Agege Stadium respectively.

The participating institutions are; Lagos State University, University of Ibadan, University of Lagos, University of Development Studies, Tamale, Ghana, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Kenyatta University, Kenya, Joseph Ayo Babalola University, University of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo and Edo State University.