NAYA to empower Nigerians in Abia, Osun, Oyo

Nigerian Association For Young Adults of Canada Inc. (NAYA), is to empower the people of Abia, Osun and Oyo states. In a press statement made available journalists, Mr Sola Agboola, the organisation’s president, stated that giving back to the society is the bedrock of the Canada based NGO.

Nigerian Association For Young Adults of Canada Inc. (NAYA) is a non-profit organization registered and incorporated with the Government of Canada. It is the largest Nigerian association in Canada and the first to have national affiliations and membership across all regions and provinces of Canada.

He pointed out that in Abia, there would be launching of multi million naira free medical equipment and supplies where the executive governor of the state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour. In Osun and Oyo states, the organization would be donating free clothing to the people.

NAYA has institutionalized itself both in Canada and Nigeria as an organization with a clear vision for social, economic and political development that has the tendency to inspire new generations of young Nigerians to be builders of a better society.

‘’We are committed to providing sustainable platform for positive youth development to strengthen communities through humanitarian services, education, social and political engagement of young people as agents of positive change in their respective communities. We have demonstrated this through our various programs and activities both in Canada and Nigeria’’, Agboola added.