Na’Abba, Agbakoba, Balewa, Awolowo Lead People’s Trust Campaign

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The People’s Trust (PT) has constituted its presidential campaign council for the 2019 presidential election.

The party’s National Secretary, Nasiru Kura, Thursday announced in Abuja that the campaign council would be led by former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Ghali Na’Abba, and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Abgakoba.

Na’Abba had recently resigned as member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Board of Trustees (BoT).

Also, a former Minister of State for Transport, Alhaji Aliyu Habu Fari, will serve as Director General of the party’s campaign council to be assisted by three co-deputy director generals.

They are Mr. Olawale Okunniyi, Director General of the National Intervention Movement; Dr. Dale Ogunbayo and Mathias Tsado, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the ADP.

The campaign council has three co-Vice Chairmen-Dr. Abduljhalil Tafawa Balewa, Lady Funke Awolowo and Dr. Ojay Samuel.

A notable Nigerian in the 90-member council is the party’s National Secretary, Malam Nasiru Kura from the North-west as party representative.

Others are Dr. Segun Awe Obe from the South-west; Mrs. Ajoh Torkwase, women leader from the North-central; Mr. Abayomi Mighty, youth leader South-west; Mr. Anthony Akika, zonal representative North-central and Mrs. Temidola Job, zonal representative South-west.

Also on the list are Ibuchukwu Ezike, zonal representative South-east; Dr. Osagie Obayuwana, zonal representative South-south; Alhaji Shehu Sambo, zonal representative North east; Chief of Staff to the PT presidential candidate, Mr.Kamal Adebayo; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Daniella Dan Suleiman; the Chief Press Secretary, Hassan Ibrahim, all state chairpersons of the party, all state campaign coordinators and allied presidential candidates/aspirants from the six geopolitical zones