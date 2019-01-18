Davido Breaks Silence on Teni Defeating Peruzzi

Sunday Ehigiator

Popular singer, David Adeleke has finally broken silence on the 2019 Soundcity MVP awards during which Peruzzi was defeated.

Teniola on Tuesday last week beat Peruzzi, Odunsi and others to emerge as the best new artiste of 2019.

However, Peruzzi was not pleased with the awards as he took to twitter declaring that he worked harder than any new artiste in 2018, and also made more income than any other artiste in his category last year, 2018.

However, Davido, finally speaking on the award, said both artistes deserved to win best new artiste of 2018.

The ‘Assurance’ crooner disclosed this during a question and answer section on twitter on Wednesday morning, as a fan had asked him; “Do you think Peruzzi deserved that award over Teni?” Davido replied; “They both do!”