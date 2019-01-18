Buharinomics, New Book on Buhari’s Management of Economy, Ready for Launch

A new book titled Buharinomics is ready to be released. The book whose foreword was written by Reno Omokri explores and critically analyses the leadership style and stewardship of President Muhammadu Buhari and how he has nearly irredeemably reversed the democratic and economic gains recorded in Nigeria since 1999.

The book written by Martins O. Itua examines President Buhari’s electoral promises and covenant with Nigerians which he categorically denied after winning elections by claiming that he knew nothing about it. The book goes further to explain how President Buhari’s body language and de-marketing of Nigeria did incalculable damage to Nigeria at home and abroad.

The author goes further to explain how Nigeria, under President Buhari’s leadership has sunk to the lowest ebb due to his gross abuse of human rights, utter disrespect for the rule of law, nepotism which is in violation of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The author is absolutely convinced that Buhari does not have solutions to the myriad of problems facing Nigeria and that in fact, his four years in office as Nigeria’s President further exacerbated the situation.

He then makes a strong case for an Atiku Abubakar Presidency having shown through his proven track record that he possesses the passion, experience and vision that are required to steer the ship of the Nigerian State in the right direction.

“In making this justification, the book draws examples from the numerous outbursts of the First lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, that the President is unable to move the nation forward in the direction of peace, progress and prosperity.

“The level of unprecedented hunger and poverty in the country and all the afore-mentioned reasons confirm that President Muhammadu Buhari is the worst thing that has ever happened to Nigeria since the amalgamation of the Southern and Northern Protectorates as Nigerians have never had it this rough compared to the last three and half years of Buhari’s Presidency.

“This book is intended for first time and millennial voters in Nigerian who are unaware of President Buhari’s antecedents, irrespective of tribe, language, ethnicity or religious affiliation. It is also intended for all Africans, potential investors, the International Community, students, policy makers and anyone who is interested in understanding the political economy of Nigeria.

“This book has been interpreted into Pidgin English and all Nigeria’s major languages as we intend to carry the message to the grassroots in every nook and cranny of Nigeria.”