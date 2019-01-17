Senate Wants National Monument Named After Shagari

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday urged the Federal Government to immortalise the second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Shagari, by naming a national monument after him.

This was sequel to a motion moved by Senator Ibrahim Danbaba (Sokoto South) and co- sponsored by eight other Senators on the demise of former President Shagari who died on December 28, 2018 at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The co-sponsors of the motion include Senators Tijjani Yahaya (Zamfara North); Bala Na’Allah (Kebbi South); Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East) and Aliyu Wammakko (Sokoto North).

Others are Senators Adamu Aleiro (Kebbi Central); Ahmed Yarima (Zamfara West); Kabiru Marafa (Zamfara Central) and Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

Many Senators including the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over Thursday’s plenary, eulogised the virtues of Shagari who died at the age of 93.

The Senate while observing a minute silence in Shagari’s honour also resolved to send a high powered delegation to condole with the family of the deceased as well as the people and government of Sokoto state.

The upper legislative chamber also Thursday confirmed the appointment of Elder Monday Tom as Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) as well as Mr Chidi Izuwah, as Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

The confirmation was based on the reports presented by the Senate Committees on INEC and Works asking the Senate to confirm the two nominees as INEC REC and DG, ICRC.