House to Commence Debate on 2019 Budget Thursday

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

Barely 20 minutes after the House of Representatives reconvened Thursday, the lawmakers adjourned till today, indicating readiness to commence the second reading of the 2019 budget.

The Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who announced the adjournment, said it was in honour of a member representing Ibeju-Lekki federal constituency of Lagos State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Abayomi Abdul-Kabir Ayeola, who died on December 30, 2018.

He hinted that the House will commence the second reading of the 2019 budget after a valedictory session slated for today — in honour of Ayeola and late President Shehu Shagari.

“I hope copies of the budget have been circulated? If copies of the budget have been circulated, we may have to start the second reading of the budget tomorrow,” Dogara stated.

“We will set aside some time to pay tribute in form of valedictory session for our brother, Hon. Ayeola and the late President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.”

The Speaker had read from a letter from the brother of the deceased lawmaker, Mr. Oriyomi Ayeola, officially informing the House about the demise of the late lawmaker at the tail end of last year.