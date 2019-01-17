Don’t Trust New IG Yet, Wike Tells Rivers People

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the people of the state to be wary of the promises of fairness and level-playing ground by the Acting Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, stating that it is too early to trust the police chief.

This is coming as the governor has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has lost the political struggle in the state due to the greed of a political godfather and was now searching for a party to support in the 2019 elections.

Wike spoke yesterday at Kpite, Tai Local Government Area of the state at the flag-off of the PDP State Campaigns.

The governor said the experiences of the state in the hands of the police during elections were still fresh in the minds of the people and warned them not to trust the new police chief until they see concrete proof of his sincerity.

He however, warned both security and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to allow the people’s will to be done during the elections as any attempt to rig would result in unpleasant consequences.

“All the people of Rivers State are looking for is free and fair elections, where the people will be allowed to choose their leaders.

“Anybody who rigs election in Rivers State will suffer God’s wrath. If you leave your home to come and rig in Rivers State, your family will suffer the consequences,” he warned.

In apparent reference to series of litigations facing the APC, Wike said the party was already negotiating for another party to support as its chances of running elections were very slim.

“I hear that the APC in Rivers State are negotiating for a political party to support during the 2019 General elections. But it is already too late,” he said.

He said the APC has attracted no value to Rivers State, hence Rivers people will overwhelmingly vote PDP candidates.

He said he has entered a covenant with Tai people to deliver more projects for them during his second term, noting that they are under obligation to protect their votes during the elections.

The governor said that over the last three and half years, his administration has planted key projects in the area. He announced that in the coming days he would flag off the construction of a General Hospital in the area.

“This is a project I have agreed with Tai people to execute for the benefit of the masses”, he said.

He charged the people of Tai Local Government Area to vote overwhelmingly for PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar during the Presidential elections.

“Buhari does not like Rivers State. The only person that will help Rivers State is Atiku Abubakar. That is why we will vote for him”, the governor said.

Rivers South East Senatorial District PDP Candidate, Mr Barry Mpigi, said the people of the area would vote Wike because the Rivers State Governor is the father of modern Rivers State.

Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said Tai Local Government Area is a fertile ground for PDP because of the key projects executed by Governor Wike.

Hundreds of APC chieftains led by the party’s women leader, Mrs Victoria Mgboh, defected to the PDP. The Former APC Women Leader said they were attracted to the PDP by Wike’s performance.