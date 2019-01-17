50,000 Runners Collect Kits, Says Alli

ACCESS BANK LAGOS CITY MARATHON

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon projection of 150,000 runners at the start of 10km and full marathon on February 2, 2019 looks realistic as over 50,000 runners have collected kits at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere collection centre and Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos collection centre as at January 16, 2019.

The collection of kits started from Wednesday, January 7, 2019, and is to end January 28, 2019.

The General Manager, Marathon, Yussuf Alli, said: “Our target of 150,000 is achievable going by the number of entries we have received so far. Though the collection of physical forms have since closed, interested runners can still apply on or before Friday, January 18, 2019.’’

Alli advised runners living in Ajah, Lekki, Epe, Victoria Island, Ikoyi and other locations in Epe, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa not to bother coming to the Teslim Balogun but to make use of the collect centre on Lagos Island.

Alli revealed that the 2019 race will be bigger and better, “we have made provision for the expected figure of participants. I am assuring every 10km race runner that finished under two hours will get a medal, ditto the 42km runners that finished under the cut off time of seven hours.”

The General Manager revealed that runners who could not finish due to fatigue or any other reason should please cooperate with sweepers, who would take them back to Teslim Balogun Stadium.