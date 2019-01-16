Tambuwal, 49 Other Sokoto Guber Candidates Sign Peace Accord

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and 49 other gubernatorial candidates have signed a peace accord.

The epoch making event took place at Dankani Hotel, Sokoto Wednesday where the governor and his former deputy, who is the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) were seen discussing and laughing together.

Among the candidates are four females, while the remaining 46 are

males.

The event was organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and International Republican Institute (IRI).

The governor, who thanked the organisers of the event for their initiative, urged all candidates to abide by the accord during and after the elections.

He said that the candidates should go about their campaign peacefully and should caution their supporters against violence and thuggery, adding that democracy is a process hence a need to observe its tenets.

Tambuwal pointed out that the ambition of any candidate is not worth anybody’s blood, saying: “Power comes from God and he can decide to give to anybody he wishes.”

The governor called on INEC to remain a neutral umpire, saying: “I plead with INEC to review its guidelines for the elections.”

He said any genuine complaint should be looked into to avoid ill feeling among the electorate.

On his part, the former deputy governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Sokoto, who is also the governorship candidate of APC, said his party and supporters would abide by the accord.

The chairman of the event and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Dr Hassan Kukah, thanked all the candidates for participating in the event .

Kukah urged them to abide by the accord and explained that nothing can thrive in the atmosphere of chaos and violence.